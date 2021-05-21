Free to Play Cast: Free Guild Wars 2 Season, Dauntless, Magic: Legends, And Is OG PSO2 Dying? Ep 387
On this week’s show, we chat about GW2 giving away free seasons ahead of the expansion announcement, look at Causa and review it, laugh at Jason getting his ass kicked by Dauntless’s new behemoth, dive into chat about the PSO2: New Genesis closed beta, and speculate on exactly how long the OG PSO2 will be around once New Genesis launches! All that and more on this week’s Free to Play Cast!www.mmobomb.com