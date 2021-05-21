newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Free to Play Cast: Free Guild Wars 2 Season, Dauntless, Magic: Legends, And Is OG PSO2 Dying? Ep 387

By Magicman
mmobomb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s show, we chat about GW2 giving away free seasons ahead of the expansion announcement, look at Causa and review it, laugh at Jason getting his ass kicked by Dauntless’s new behemoth, dive into chat about the PSO2: New Genesis closed beta, and speculate on exactly how long the OG PSO2 will be around once New Genesis launches! All that and more on this week’s Free to Play Cast!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
Video Games
Twitch
Podcast
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phantom Abyss announced, will swing into Early Access this June

It’s always a nice change of pace when first-person games are about things other than shooting. Phantom Abyss, a new asynchronous multiplayer platformer courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, is set to launch in Early Access this June. If you’re so inclined, it’ll also be coming to GeForce NOW. The latter still requires that you own the Steam version, so I guess there’s no reason to specify that. The game is looking all kinds of fantastic, so it seems like the right time to start getting hyped for when it’s available and I find myself dying horribly for hours on end.
Technologymmorpg.com

Hood: Outlaws & Legends PC Update Adds Support For Left-Handed Players, Provides Details Based On Feedback

Hood: Outlaws & Legends have brought their PvEvP brand of heist gameplay to console and PC, and since releasing fully yesterday, the team at Sumo Digital have already started to lay out some of the updates coming to the game. Today, an update was pushed to PC which saw the team help out our left-handed friends by allowing support to map movement to the arrow keys.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s next free game is likely to be huge

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week you can grab the lovely adventure game, The Lion’s Song, and while this would normally be the point where Epic also reveals its next freebie, this time it’s a mystery. Just as it was exactly one year ago, when Epic gave away GTA 5 for free.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code Gives Players Free XP

The return of several popular events in Magic: The Gathering Arena over the weekend didn’t exactly go according to plan. Historic Brawl, in particular, a limited-time mode that rotates in and out of play on a regular basis, triggered a massive influx of players eager to test their deckbuilding skills against others, resulting in major server issues. Indeed, users unable to log in migrated over to Twitter in order to vent their frustrations, many of whom repeatedly criticized Wizards of the Coast for failing to account for the format’s huge following.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends devs confirm Bocek Bow nerfs “coming soon”

The Bocek Bow was one of the biggest additions in Apex Legends Season 9, but after plenty of complaints about its power, Respawn have confirmed they plan to nerf it in the near future. The Season 9: Legacy update brought a plethora fun new content to Apex Legends, including a...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Apex Legends: Legacy Update Is The Saviour Apex Needed

Apex Legends launched out of the shadows of Titanfall 2 back in February 2019 to huge support. It has the feel of Titanfall, an expansion of the lore following the main series’s story, and a coherent battle royale game focused around different legends with different abilities. While Apex has dealt with its fair share of issues, from gun and character balance, to the very shaky launch of the new season, entitled Legacy, the game is still running as strong, if not stronger than ever. That’s the point though, because even though this new season didn’t start on the best of terms with players, this may be the season that breaks Apex into the mainstream, and even gets eSports running.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

DIRT 5 Introducing Cross-Play Multiplayer in Free Game Update

It seems Codemasters is dedicated to improving and adding to DIRT 5, the rough and ready cross-gen racer. It's a fun off-road racing title, even if it did launch with one or two issues, but the developer has been smoothing things out since release, as well as adding new content. The latest update is due tomorrow — 11th May 2021 — and it's introducing cross-platform matchmaking.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Mobile Legends’ Jump Up Together event offers free skins

Moonton has now launched a fun little browser game for Mobile Legends by the name of Jump Up Together. As you might have guessed, the mini-game challenges you to scale an ever-growing tower of boxes by timing your jumps correctly. It’s very simple and easy to play, but that’s honestly how it gets you. Falling into a false sense of security and screwing up a jump will result in you landing back at square one.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Ubisoft will rely less on AAA releases as it expands into free-to-play

Ubisoft has announced plans to shake up its publishing strategy and rely less on traditional triple-A games releases in favor of ‘high-end free-to-play’ titles. During the publisher’s full-year earnings call that took place on Tuesday, Ubisoft noted that it wants to put less focus on its triple-A release and shift to a strategy that relies more on free-to-play games instead (and it’s not the first time we’ve heard the company say this).
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Ubisoft will be focusing more on developing high-end free to play games in the future

You are telling me that Ubisoft is doing what Ubisoft should be doing ever since they introduced microtransactions in full priced games? Well, finally they are at least being more honest. But yeah, this is so AAA move, basically we want max profits with microtransactions, but don't want drama anymore, so we will go free to play. Also I will pass, I don't play most of free to play games anyway.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ubisoft Wants to Make Free-to-Play Games for All Its Franchises

During yesterday's full-year 2020-21 conference call, Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet offered an interesting comment regarding the publisher's increased focus on free-to-play games going forward. In line with the evolution of our high-quality line-up that is increasingly diverse, we are moving on from our prior comment regarding releasing 3-4...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 starts its return to Living World Season 2 on May 25

Each week, two episodes from the game’s second season will be highlighted, with players who log in during the week given the episodes to play for free afterwards. For those who’ve already cleared the content and might otherwise be inclined to sit it out, players will also have new achievements to chase in the hopes of ultimately unlocking legendary rewards. So get on in there and start going back through the story once the episodes roll around starting next Tuesday.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

PlayStation Play at Home event brings free in-game currency

Across a number of games. An upcoming PlayStation Play at Home event will offer up free in-game currency for a number of titles including Rocket League, NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty Warzone. The free in-game currency will be available via the PlayStation Store in two main drops as follows.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Ubisoft’s move to ‘Free to Play’ is leaving gamers like us behind.

This last week, Ubisoft put out an announcement via an investors call gave an indication that they would put more emphasis on the free to play arena. Quote Frederick Duguet (Unbisoft’s Chief Finanical Officer) ‘we think it is now the time to come with high-quality free-to-play games across all our biggest franchises, across all platforms.” The call also suggested that the traditional model of a reliance on 3-4 yearly AAA games may not be the long term future for Ubisoft – and Ubisoft’s move to ‘Free to Play’ may be leaving gamers like us behind.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Core Celebrates Early Access With Free Character Giveaway

Manticore Games’ distribution platform Core recently launched into early access and to celebrate, the company announced today that they’re giving away a free set of heroes to players for a limited time. The characters, the Terracotta Warrior and the Jade Warrior, can be added to player collections simply by playing on the platform any time before May 31.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Sherwood Extreme is a Free-to-Play Crossbow ’em Up

CAGE Studios has released free-to-play crossbow shooter Sherwood Extreme via Steam Early Access on PC. Sherwood Extreme transports players back to the medieval age of Robin Hood. Goblins have invaded Sherwood, but Robin Hood has picked up a few tricks – and sweet parkour moves, including backflips and slow-mo bullet-time. Er, bolt-time?