A warrant for Cory Alan Rone, 39, of Muskogee, has been issued for escape from lawful detention and assault and battery on a police officer, according to a news release. Rone appeared for court hearing on Friday at 1:45 p.m., at which time, the court ordered him into custody, and he fled the courthouse. He assaulted a deputy when exiting the courthouse, causing serious injury to the officer. Rone is suspected of driving a gray 1991 Ford Escort with Oklahoma license tag ELC650. He was headed northwest.