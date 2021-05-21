newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Chicken producer charged with price fixing

By Julie Harker
kgfw.com
 5 days ago

A broiler chicken producer in Georgia has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Colorado with participating in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chicken products. The indictment says two men with Claxton Poultry Farms in southeastern Georgia conspired in price fixing and bid...

kgfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken#Price Fixing#Bid Rigging#Poultry#Claxton Poultry Farms#Broiler Chicken Products#Producer#Rig Bids#Prices#Criminal#Grand Jury#February#Nationwide#Southeastern Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Claxton Poultry has been charged with price-fixing

Claxton’s president, Mikell Fries, and vice president, Scott Brady, were previously indicted for their roles in a nationwide conspiracy to fix chicken prices from 2012 to 2019. If found guilty, Claxton could be fined $100 million or twice what it gained from participating in the price-fixing. Claxton, which is based...
Agriculturealtondailynews.com

Prices for Illinois Cattle Producers are Down

It’s prime grilling season in Illinois. Despite the pandemic, the appetite for beef has not been stronger since the mid-1960s. Cattleman Josh St. Peters, vice president of the Illinois Beef Association, said the COVID-19 lockdowns had many people stuck at home, cooking steaks, roasts and meatloaves. “Even through the extended...
Agricultureaginfo.net

Rural Americans Vaccinations and Chicken Prices Double

From the Ag Information Network, I’m Bob Larson with your Agribusiness Update. **As the Biden administration pushes to get 70% of all adults at least one dose of COVID vaccine by July 4th, the President says we can only do it with rural America's help. But, according to www.agweb.com, a...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Chicken shortage causes North Central Florida businesses to raise prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chicken is in high demand and many North Central Florida businesses are feeling the effects of the shortage. Wards Supermarket Poultry Manager Bryan Ward said while he hasn’t seen a shortage, this is the first time in the store’s 70 years of business they’ve had to raise prices so high increasing by one dollar per pound in the recent months.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Swiss Producer Prices And Import Prices Increase In April

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday. Producer and import prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in April. The producer price index increased 0.7 percent annually in April and import prices accelerated 4.1 percent. On a monthly basis, producer...
RestaurantsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

WNY Restaurants Are Raising Chicken Wing Prices Again

There is another shortage that they've been warning us about for awhile. Now, we're going to start seeing it affect our wallets. According to a report from WIVB, there is a shortage of chicken wings in the US. That's going to raise the price for restaurants and of course that means, we are going to pay more.
Agricultureagjournalonline.com

Weekly ag briefs: New corn webinar series, chicken prices have doubled and more

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is launching a new monthly lunch-and-learn webinar series, which starts May 26. The first segment will feature Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist at Nutrien, presenting a weather outlook. In his talk, he will discuss how weather patterns like El Nino and La Nina influence the Colorado growing season, as well as weather factors in other major production regions like Brazil, and look at long-term trends impacting total productivity around the world. He will also talk about advancements in technology that are leading to increased predictive skill, with tips on how to interpret long-range forecasts. The second speaker will be Fred Raish, an agronomy sales manager and regional supply coordinator for CHS, who will provide insight on the chemical and fertilizer outlook. Raish is a fifth-generation Coloradan who grew up on the Western Slope working with cattle and sheep.
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Federal authorities, Chicago police announce charges in sweeping narcotics investigation

Seventeen people have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation in Chicago, U.S. Attorney John Lausch, officials from U.S. Homeland Security and the Chicago Police Department announced Thursday. During the multi-year joint federal and local investigation, multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine were seized from Chicago neighborhoods, including a 14-kilogram...
Detroit, MIjustice.gov

Michigan Insurance Salesman Indicted for Tax and Bankruptcy Fraud

A federal grand jury in Detroit, Michigan, returned an indictment charging a Michigan man with filing false tax returns, making false statements to a bankruptcy court, and making a false statement to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment, Donald Stanley LaVigne of Lake Orion failed to report insurance...
Chicago, ILleadstories.com

Fact Check: Chicago Police Are NOT Required To Ask Consent Of Arrestees

Is the Chicago Police Department now requiring its officers to ask for consent before arresting criminals? No, that's not true: The claim came from a satirical website, and a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said the claim is "not accurate." The story originated in The Babylon Bee, a conservative...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
102.7 KORD

Clearwater 7-11 Robbed Early This Morning

I wonder if convenience store robbers ever sit around and talk about their escapades. You know, reliving the excitement and sharing stories about how much money they got or how frightened they made the clerk. Oh wait, I'll bet they do...in jail where they have a lot of time to kill. I mean really, have you ever heard of a successful convenience store robber? One that can't be caught? One that is always a step ahead of the police? One who lives comfortably on his or her chosen line of work? Of course you haven't. And yet, they still happen all the time. Must be the drugs. Get hooked on drugs and then you'll do anything to get your fix. This is why people can't have nice drugs to enjoy. (I'm not a drug user). But if everyone would enjoy their drug of choice in moderation, then maybe they wouldn't all be illegal. And since I'm not a drug user, I guess I'm not taking into account the addiction problem. That's it...stop making drugs so addictive that you drive yourself to the grave with them. We just need happy, non-addictive drugs LOL.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.
Congress & Courtslawweekcolorado.com

Court Opinions: Colorado Court of Appeals Opinions for May 20

Editor’s Note: Law Week Colorado edits court opinion summaries for style and, when necessary, length. The Colorado Court of Appeals considered what standard of evidence is needed to justify search and seizure without a warrant under the plain view exception to the Fourth Amendment. Henoke Alemayehu was convicted for failing...