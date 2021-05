Cattle futures higher ahead of Friday’s On Feed numbers

Futures price for most the live cattle and feeder cattle contract have shown substantial weakness through much of April 2021. Optimism from late in the winter and early in the spring is being replaced by realism that it is going to take another 2-3 months to work through the large front-loaded fed animal inventories, that fed animal slaughter is at capacity, and that costs of gain are now substantially higher than the past several years. Futures prices now reflect more the conditions that the underlaying cash market has been showing since the beginning of the year. The cash market has been much less optimistic than the futures market – although the futures have changed over the prior month.