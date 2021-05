A supersonic jet company has revealed that its long-term plan is to fly passengers anywhere in the world in four hours for just $100.In an interview with CNN, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl said that his company’s aims were completely different to that of the now-defunct Concorde, which was charging $12,000 for a round-trip by the 1990s.“That's not travel, that's like a thing you might hope to do once in a lifetime,” he said. “Versus where we want to get, which is anywhere in the world in four hours for 100 bucks.”The aim is to achieve this in...