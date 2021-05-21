Come Home to Yourself With This Guided Meditation

Don’t let an at-home wedding mean you’re sacrificing on details. "Your wedding is your day, and whether you want a big wedding at a local venue or a small intimate wedding in your backyard, it’s your special moment to do it however you want. And as you and your guests may have varying levels of crowd comfort during the pandemic, a controlled backyard wedding might be the way to go. If you’re leaning towards a smaller backyard ceremony, that doesn’t mean the ceremony needs to feel small. A shorter guest list and homey setting can still feel elegant and special. Dress up the yard with an arbor, lots of flowers, nice chairs, and your favorite music. Make sure your wedding party looks their best in gowns and suits or tuxedos," says Matt Ramirez, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Generation Tux.