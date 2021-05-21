Come Home to Yourself With This Guided Meditation

The event will feature a Q&A with the author, a reading from the picture book Zara's Big Messy Day (that Turned Out Okay), opens a new window, and a short meditation. Rebekah's works feature racially diverse characters that appeal to readers of all ages, including those who may be new to meditation and mindfulness practice. The founder of Row House Publishing, opens a new window and its children's imprint, Wheat Penny Press, opens a new window, Rebekah has taught meditation as a profound act of self-care that can be executed effortlessly and and effectively. Hundreds of thousands of individuals have benefited from her online and live workshops for more than a decade. Because Rebekah believes that wellness is a social and racial justice issue, her mission has been and will always be to make mental health support and stress management tools accessible to all, but especially the most vulnerable among us.