newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Come Home to Yourself With This Guided Meditation

By Danny Fluker Jr.
Yoga Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeditation teacher Danny Fluker offers this guided meditation for when you need to find your center. “You can come home to yourself in any moment,” he says. “Your breath will guide you there.”. The Atlanta native is a registered yoga instructor, meditation teacher, and the founder of the nonprofit Black...

www.yogajournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Meditation#Boys And Men#Black Boys Om#Meditation Teacher#Community#Home#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Instagram
Related
Workoutsmiamilaker.com

Workout: To do at home, in the gym or on the go

The Lunge Position Row will give you strength to do any household tasks that require bending and safely picking up and putting down objects as well as vacuuming. . 1. Get into a lunge position with one foot forward, the leg bent at the knee, the other leg stretched out behind you. Keep your weight on your toes and your upper body erect. 
YogaYoga Journal

A Guided Meditation on Sweet Surrender

We think of success as the product of striving and grinding, but in this guided meditation, Dawn M. Rivers offers a peaceful new perspective on the word “surrender.” The founder and owner of Daybreak Yoga in Bedford, Ohio, she says releasing control can be a pathway to true empowerment. Here, a meditation that helps you find the power of letting go.
Home & GardenLifehacker

How to Declutter Your Home: A Start-to-Finish Guide

It’s hard to argue that most of us have a little too much stuff lying around, but getting rid of your stuff can be difficult. Maybe you’ve formed a personal attachment to certain items or you truly believe you’ll have a practical use for it someday. Most of the time, though, “personal value” means “guilt” and “someday” never comes.
Pima, AZpima.gov

Kick off the summer with author and meditation guide Rebekah Borucki!

The event will feature a Q&A with the author, a reading from the picture book Zara's Big Messy Day (that Turned Out Okay), opens a new window, and a short meditation. Rebekah's works feature racially diverse characters that appeal to readers of all ages, including those who may be new to meditation and mindfulness practice. The founder of Row House Publishing, opens a new window and its children's imprint, Wheat Penny Press, opens a new window, Rebekah has taught meditation as a profound act of self-care that can be executed effortlessly and and effectively. Hundreds of thousands of individuals have benefited from her online and live workshops for more than a decade. Because Rebekah believes that wellness is a social and racial justice issue, her mission has been and will always be to make mental health support and stress management tools accessible to all, but especially the most vulnerable among us.
Beauty & FashionObserver

Home Set: Our Pre-Summer Shopping Guide

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a ’70s-inspired bucket hat and the softest camisole to a crisp rosé and your new favorite face serum, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
YogaThe Review

Mosaic Tries Something New: Meditation

Editor’s Note: While meditation has many health benefits, it should be practiced as a supplement and not a replacement for treatment. For those who are unaware, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This time may be used to fight the stigma surrounding mental illness or mobilize efforts in support of mental health. For me, it is to practice a sense of calm, peace and balance for my own mental health. Meditation is especially beneficial for reducing stress, and studies show it can also reduce depression and anxiety and help people manage chronic pain.
Home & GardenPosted by
Womanly Live

A Comprehensive Guide To Downsizing Your Home

As we get older, we realize that most of the things we have accumulated during our lives are unnecessary. The random teapot that has been sitting in your basement cupboard for seven years can probably be thrown out now. However, it is much easier said than done to purge your...
FitnessThrive Global

Meditations To Keep In Your Pocket

The seasons and the world at large continue to transition. We have collectively experienced quite a bit of anxiety, uncertainty, and change. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to make our well-being a priority. We need tools at our disposal that we can use no matter where we are – to keep us balanced, help us relax, and to enable us to be less reactive to people, experiences, and circumstances.
Yogamindful.org

Interested in Meditation? Here Are the Basics

When we meditate we venture into the workings of our minds: our sensations (air blowing on our skin or a harsh smell wafting into the room), our emotions (love this, hate that, crave this, loathe that) and thoughts (wouldn’t it be weird to see an elephant playing a trumpet). Mindfulness...
Environmentnorthsoundlife.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Going Green at Home

April 22 is Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than by making meaningful changes at home? We’ve all been spending a lot of time inside this past year, which means we’re likely producing more trash, using more energy, and wasting more water. Here are some easy ideas for how to go greener.
Yogaaymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: The Benefits of Meditation

Sponsored by Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System. Going about daily life can be stressful, whether you’re an adult or a kid. Fortunately, there are many ways to alleviate that stress and anxiety that you may be feeling. One of those ways is meditation and mindfulness. According to Lauren English, Lauren...
Yogamyvetcandy.com

Loving-kindness meditation will make you happier

Researchers from HSE University compared the effect of two meditation practices - loving-kindness meditation (LKM) and compassion meditation (CM). Loving-kindness meditation turned out to be more effective when it comes to increasing happiness, but, in contrast with previous studies, compassion meditation also did not result in a growth of negative emotions. The paper was published in Mindfulness journal.
YogaYoga Journal

Why Hiking Is a Form of Meditation

Meditation can mean different things to different people. While sitting in stillness, utilizing mudras, and chanting mantras or affirmations is certainly one way to quiet the mind, it’s not for everyone. In fact, research shows it can even backfire and increase anxiety in some people. Luckily, traditional meditation isn’t the...
Relationship Advicebridalguide.com

The Ultimate Etiquette Guide for an At-Home Wedding

Don’t let an at-home wedding mean you’re sacrificing on details. "Your wedding is your day, and whether you want a big wedding at a local venue or a small intimate wedding in your backyard, it’s your special moment to do it however you want. And as you and your guests may have varying levels of crowd comfort during the pandemic, a controlled backyard wedding might be the way to go. If you’re leaning towards a smaller backyard ceremony, that doesn’t mean the ceremony needs to feel small. A shorter guest list and homey setting can still feel elegant and special. Dress up the yard with an arbor, lots of flowers, nice chairs, and your favorite music. Make sure your wedding party looks their best in gowns and suits or tuxedos," says Matt Ramirez, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Generation Tux.
Yogahenryford.com

7 Benefits Of Meditation That Will Convince You To Try It

Meditation is shrouded in mystery. Some people think you need a clear mind before you consider meditating. Others view meditation as a sort of religious practice for mystics. The truth is meditation has a long and storied history and yet can be as basic as sitting still and focusing on your breath.
Yogalynnhazan.com

Meditations to Guide Your Spiritual Journey

This pandemic has caused high levels of stress and anxiety in many of us. Many of us are also experiencing prolonged feelings of grief and despair, which may be leading us to think more intentionally about our own purpose on this Earth, and what we should be doing with our short and fragile lives.
New York City, NYthelaughbutton.com

65 – Joy of Meditation

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This week, Joe is revisiting some previous conversations on meditation with meditation teacher and author Cory Allen, comedian Shafi Hossain, New York Times bestselling author and teacher of Buddhist meditation Sharon Salzberg, and author and teacher Kevin Griffin. Enjoy!. Follow Joe List: @Joelistcomedy. New...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Managing the Lost Moment in Meditation

Losing attention is a familiar, normal aspect of meditating—an important message to provide to those new to meditation. Treating the "lost, then found" moments with curiosity rather than negative judgment can lead to less frustration and even some new insights. Some "go-to" tactics, often including attending to physical aspects of...
YogaKentucky New Era

Guided Meditation w/ Brett Eldredge 😌 CMT

Start off #MentalHealthAction Day with mindfulness. Let Brett Eldredge lead you in a guided mediation to set a positive intention for your day. 😌 🙏. Take action on your own mental health at www.mentalhealthishealth.us. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf.
YogaPosted by
Womanly Live

A Quick 3-Minutes Guide To Meditation

Starting a meditation practice doesn’t have to be daunting. You don’t need to sit down for 30 minutes every day; you can simply start with a quick 3-minute guided meditation. Turning inwards is one of the best ways to tune in with your thoughts, emotions and calm down a busy...