Unifty Trading Up 28.9% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $38.18 or 0.00105703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.