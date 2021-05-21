newsbreak-logo
Unifty Trading Up 28.9% This Week (NIF)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $38.18 or 0.00105703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $926,117.32 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cryptonovae Market Cap Reaches $952,382.44 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $952,382.44 and $77,269.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ditto (DITTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,851.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $3,851.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BITTUP (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $415,779.71

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $415,779.71 and $4.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

PHI Token (PHI) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swirge 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $320,391.00 (SWG)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Swirge has a market capitalization of $413,537.26 and approximately $320,391.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swirge has traded 89.9% lower against the dollar. One Swirge coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Safex Cash (SFX) Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Safex Cash has a market cap of $1.51 million and $10,268.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.
MarketsMoney Morning

Why the Ripple (XRP) Coin Is Back on My Crypto Radar

By my count, there are more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies out there today. Thousands of those you can discount right off the bat. Whether there's little to no trading volume and interest, or they're ultra-niche tokens, or fads, they'll never amount to anything. But aside from the biggies – Bitcoin, of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tranche Finance Trading 30.7% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $12.67 million and $310,630.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TheForce Trade (FOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $848,436.00

TheForce Trade (CURRENCY:FOC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. TheForce Trade has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $848,436.00 worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TheForce Trade has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One TheForce Trade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kylin (KYL) Market Cap Achieves $24.08 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $43.83 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $43.83 million and $1.36 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oddz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $327,806.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $327,806.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $86,115.16 and $3.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Compound (COMP) Trading Down 48.2% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $339.51 or 0.00965297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $390.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PirateCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,292.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,292.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $4.82 on Top Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One LUKSO coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00013671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $72.08 million and $2.73 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

XSGD (XSGD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,707.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $265,707.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $4.85 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $126,446.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00013677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.