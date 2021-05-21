Even The LA Public Library Loves The Quirky Toyota Previa Minivan

Are normal tires too boring for you? Well then maybe the spring wheel created by Youtuber Garage 54 will be of interest to you. Back in the early days of the car, numerous interesting inventions were tried and most failed. One such experience was a wheel made of springs. The spring wheel was meant to give drivers a comfortable ride while skipping the air needed for pneumatic tires. Although spring wheels never went mainstream that doesn’t me we don’t want to see one in action.