Even The LA Public Library Loves The Quirky Toyota Previa Minivan

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Public Library has a brand new minivan to use for various outreach programs and other functions. It's a 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid, donated by the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association. When Toyota wrote this announcement, they probably thought the Sienna would be the focus of attention. Surely they must know the quirky Toyota Previa – the library's former vehicle – has a massive cult following?

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

