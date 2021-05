Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.