VSiN’s hockey analyst takes a look at a couple of first-round NHL series that will get underway on Sunday. Of all the teams in the playoffs, the Lightning might have the biggest range of possibilities. They were still a top-10 team in just about every statistical category this season, but there was definitely something missing. Oh, I remember. Nikita Kucherov didn’t play a single regular-season game, and Steven Stamkos played just 38. Both players are scheduled to return to the lineup in time for the series opener against the Panthers. It will be a whole different look, which Florida hasn’t seen this season.