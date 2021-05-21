newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Weekly update indicates seven new COVID cases on Orcas

theorcasonian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article||| FROM BRENDAN COWAN for DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT |||. Note: Current positive case numbers are available online at the County Case Data Dashboard. As indicated on that page, these numbers are only updated after case confirmation is complete, usually daily. It is possible that other information sources in community may be quicker to report on new cases, but ensuring privacy and accuracy is critical for this official information source.

theorcasonian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Juan Island#Johnson And Johnson#Covid#Positive Cases#Active Quarantine#Case Confirmation#Regular Clinics#Latest Schedule#Active Monitoring#Island Residents#Vaccination Opportunities#Vaccinations#Emergency#San Juan Island#Lopez Island#San Juan County#Investigation#June#Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcoladaily.com

Thursday COVID-19 update: 184 new cases, 3,240,020 total vaccinations

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the following COVID-19 updates as of Thursday. Total SC residents with at least one vaccine: 1,845,105. Total SC residents who have completed vaccination: 1,508,398. Total doses received by SC residents: 3,240,020. To view the vaccination dashboard click here. Thursday's cases...
Story County, IAAmes Tribune

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Story County, no new deaths

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting an additional seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Story County. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus. Story continues below. The latest coronavirus numbers in Story County. The latest data as of 10:30 a.m....
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Positive Cases at New Lows; Job Fair, Weekly Jobs and Workshops

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Positive Cases at New Lows; Job Fair, Weekly Jobs and Workshops. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
Public Health895thelake.ca

NWHU Reports Seven New Cases

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Tuesday morning by the Northwestern Health Unit. They tell us that six come from the Sioux Lookout health hub and the other from the Dryden area. The regional health authority says there are now 53 active cases in the region, up from...
Sangamon County, ILwmay.com

Pace Of Local COVID Vaccinations Picks Up, But Still Well Below Peak

The average number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in Sangamon County is climbing again… but still well below its peak in March. With the vaccine now available to those as young as 12, the seven-day rolling average of doses administered has climbed to 814 a day, up from 681 a week ago. But nearly 2,000 doses a day were being administered in mid-March.
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Washington

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Clallam County, WAforksforum.com

Maskless on the Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — Masking requirements are being loosened in Clallam and Jefferson counties in varying degrees in the wake of federal and state pronouncements last week about COVID-19. But a dwindling COVID-19 vaccination rate threatens Clallam County’s chances for reopening businesses by June 30, a statewide goal set last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Los Angeles County, CAnewsnationnow.com

12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — With millions of people in Los Angeles County now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday evidence is becoming clearer that the shots provide exceptional protection against sickness and death from the virus. NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports data on “breakthrough cases,” or people who...
Cascade County, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Cascade County COVID update

There's been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Cascade County. There were 222 active cases of the virus in the county as of Wednesday. Cascade County has had the most active cases in the state since May 9 and over the previous two weeks had either the highest or second highest number of cases.