Fitchburg, WI

Fitchburg police arrest 24-year-old man in connection to Oregon Road shooting, recover stolen handgun

By Shanzeh Ahmad
madison
 2 days ago

Fitchburg police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered a stolen handgun from an apartment associated with him after connecting him to a shooting in the city on May 11. Adonius E. Paul was taken into custody last Friday after investigators followed up on a lead related to the May 11 shooting in an apartment complex parking lot on the 2800 block of Oregon Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said. A search warrant conducted at the apartment on the 2700 block of Novation Parkway led to finding the stolen gun.

madison.com
