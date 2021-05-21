Feeling depressed during her new live album Sara Bareilles, a missing audience, and a pandemic

In order to make her fascinating new album, The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert got about as far from Nashville as she could. The poetic soul of the project simply demanded it. But sitting in a sunny, wood-paneled room at her Middle Tennessee farm, golden hair pulled up by a red handkerchief and three dogs snoozing at her feet, the superstar says not to read into that. Her heart belongs here. “Really, Nashville is home to me—and being a Texan, that’s a big thing to say,” she says with a laugh, just a few weeks shy of the project’s May 7 release. “I spent eight years in Oklahoma and then I moved back to Nashville in 2015. When the wheels touch down at BNA I feel at peace.”