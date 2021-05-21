Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he would LOVE to manage Harry Kane... but Tottenham are reluctant to sell to London rivals with Manchester City favourites to sign England captain
Thomas Tuchel has declared his admiration for Harry Kane, admitting any manager would want to manage the striker. Chelsea have joined Manchester rivals City and United by registering their interest in the England captain. Chelsea's prospects appear slim, given Tottenham's reluctance to sell to their London rivals. Kane, under contract...www.chatsports.com