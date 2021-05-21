newsbreak-logo
Elmhurst, IL

FBI: 'Bandaged Bandit' robbed banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst, Skokie

By Daily Herald report
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Bandaged Bandit" is the moniker the FBI hung Friday on a suspect in seven recent armed robberies, including TCF banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst and Skokie. The law enforcement agency released photos showing the bandit wearing shorts and displaying a prominent bandage just below his left knee. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect, described as a Black man with a slim build who is in his 30s and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man would request money while displaying a black handgun.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

