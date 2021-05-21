FBI: 'Bandaged Bandit' robbed banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst, Skokie
The "Bandaged Bandit" is the moniker the FBI hung Friday on a suspect in seven recent armed robberies, including TCF banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst and Skokie. The law enforcement agency released photos showing the bandit wearing shorts and displaying a prominent bandage just below his left knee. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect, described as a Black man with a slim build who is in his 30s and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man would request money while displaying a black handgun.www.dailyherald.com