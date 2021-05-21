Ohio Rapper Boog The Bandit Murdered in Attempted Robbery
Bubbling Columbus, Ohio rapper, Boog The Bandit, was killed on Thursday evening, the local CBS affiliate reports. Authorities say that 26-year-old Boog The Bandit—born, Courtney Bruce—was shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s east side. Police believe that Bruce was in the car with another person when the pair was assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns. The suspects shot the car several times, hitting Bruce in the process.www.complex.com