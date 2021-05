Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 – the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks – where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.