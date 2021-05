Watch: Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix. Can you imagine Sister, Sister without Jackée Harry? Well, according to the actress, that was almost the case. The Emmy winner, who portrayed Lisa Landry on the hit show, has confessed that she didn't initially want to take on the role. "I absolutely did NOT want to play Lisa Landry," she confessed on Twitter on Mother's Day. "I was too young and sexy to be anybody's MOTHER!"