Timo Werner will improve in front of Chelsea fans, insists Thomas Tuchel, after struggling to impress at an empty Stamford Bridge this season... as the German boss vows to 'push' the £53m forward to find his shooting boots

Paul Merson believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel needs to drop Timo Werner for the Champions League final against Manchester City later this month. Werner has struggled in his first season in England, but he headed home the first goal against Real Madrid. It looked like being the deciding goal until Mason Mount scored to send Chelsea through to the final 3-1 on aggregate. The speedy German striker has retained the support of Tuchel, despite his lack of goals. Werner has just six Premier League goals to his name after arriving for £50m last summer.