Timo Werner will improve in front of Chelsea fans, insists Thomas Tuchel, after struggling to impress at an empty Stamford Bridge this season... as the German boss vows to 'push' the £53m forward to find his shooting boots
Timo Werner can take his performances up a level at Chelsea with the help of the club's supporters, insists boss Thomas Tuchel. The German forward - a £53million signing from Leipzig last summer - has endured a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring just six times in the Premier League and failing to show his true class in a season played without spectators.www.chatsports.com