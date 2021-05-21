newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Timo Werner will improve in front of Chelsea fans, insists Thomas Tuchel, after struggling to impress at an empty Stamford Bridge this season... as the German boss vows to 'push' the £53m forward to find his shooting boots

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTimo Werner can take his performances up a level at Chelsea with the help of the club's supporters, insists boss Thomas Tuchel. The German forward - a £53million signing from Leipzig last summer - has endured a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring just six times in the Premier League and failing to show his true class in a season played without spectators.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Boots#Stamford Bridge#German#The Premier League#Boss Thomas Tuchel#Difficult Moments#Leipzig#Spectators#Campaign#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

A man to reckon with: Pep Guardiola knew Thomas Tuchel was a threat the moment he arrived at Chelsea... the German is cut from the same cloth as the Man City boss and will cause him a big problem in next season's title race

Pep Guardiola knew he had a problem the moment Thomas Tuchel was appointed at Chelsea. If there is such a thing a Guardiola Mark II, the Bavarian-born coach is the closest you would get to that. If Manchester City hadn’t already been forewarned that next season’s title won’t be quite...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Man City made to wait for title as shocking Aguero miss mars Chelsea loss

Chelsea had three goals disallowed for offside but still managed to claim a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations. City would have been confirmed as champions with a win, but despite taking the lead, they were pegged back. Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in humiliating fashion and Chelsea were ultimately shown a way back into the game. The visitors could have had more if they had timed their runs better but still managed to win it late on.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jorginho declares he now feels 'at home' at Chelsea after initial struggles to get fans onside... and insists 'we've got a lot more to do here' as Thomas Tuchel's side eye an FA Cup and Champions League double

Jorginho has pledged his long-term future to Chelsea by declaring he feels 'at home' at Stamford Bridge. The Brazil-born Italy midfielder has spent half his life in a footballing odyssey, but now firmly believes he has found his niche in west London. Jorginho has regularly been linked with a return...
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Video: Thomas Tuchel shoves Chelsea star at full-time in pinpoint summary of boss’ relationship with Blues ace

After the full-time whistle blew to confirm a massive victory for Chelsea against upcoming Champions League final opponents Manchester City, a high-spirited Thomas Tuchel did something hilarious…. Tuchel almost sent talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi crashing to the floor with a firm two-handed shove on the substitute. Hudson-Odoi entered the field...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Tuchel gets Hudson-Odoi in a headlock after impressive Chelsea win

Chelsea‘s brilliant form under Thomas Tuchel continued on Saturday evening as the Blues came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s title party was pooped by the Londoners in a dress rehearsal of the Champions League final at the end of this month, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso cancelling out Raheem Sterling’s first-half strike.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man City can't afford to let Timo Werner get cocky and Chelsea must avoid the press... where tonight's Champions League final dress rehearsal will be won and lost

Just two years on from Liverpool's Champions League triumph over Tottenham, fans will again be treated to another all-English final after Chelsea booked their spot in the Istanbul showpiece with Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel's men put on a masterclass at Stamford Bridge to deny Real Madrid, with Timo Werner and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea: Marcos Alonso steals win in stoppage time to edge Blues closer to top four finish

Marcos Alonso's stoppage time goal handed Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 43rd minute with a finish from close range. But Hakim Ziyech levelled the game up 20 minutes later with a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner, which was too good for Ederson.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Leicester City score: Youri Tielemans fires Foxes to their first FA Cup win

For the first time in their history Leicester City are FA Cup winners after Youri Tielemans' stunning strike earned them victory over Chelsea in dramatic fashion. As has so often been the case this season VAR found itself at the heart of the biggest occasions, offering Leicester a well-earned helping hand in victory when it overturned what seemed to be a goal by former Fox Ben Chilwell in the 88th minute, a thrilling denounement to a match that had begun in tepid fashion.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Merson urges Tuchel to make big call and drop Chelsea star for CL final

Paul Merson believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel needs to drop Timo Werner for the Champions League final against Manchester City later this month. Werner has struggled in his first season in England, but he headed home the first goal against Real Madrid. It looked like being the deciding goal until Mason Mount scored to send Chelsea through to the final 3-1 on aggregate. The speedy German striker has retained the support of Tuchel, despite his lack of goals. Werner has just six Premier League goals to his name after arriving for £50m last summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Timo Werner should be SCRAPPED by Chelsea according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, who urges Blues to sign 'big striker' to replace 'erratic' German

Chelsea should dip back into the market for a 'big, big striker' and give-up on Timo Werner, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, after a tough first season for the German. The 25-year-old went missing once more in the FA Cup final on Saturday, leading the line in a talented Blues line-up but failing to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Chelsea: Why Timo Werner’s perseverance personifies the resolve of Thomas Tuchel’s Blues

One of the curiosities of the last home games featuring fans is that it is also the first chance so many new players get to hear their songs. The Chelsea supporters went through their usual repertoire, including a very early ode to the departed Frank Lampard, but also made a point of backing someone else. There were regular chants recognising Timo Werner, to the tune of Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough.