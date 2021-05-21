State’s Outreach for COVID-19 Volunteers Fell Short

The following is an excerpt of an article by Barbara Feder Ostrov of CalMatters.org. The entire report is available here. Sascha Hughes-Caley was a little uncertain as she registered with a state website promising to connect volunteers with COVID-19 vaccination clinics that needed help. She had time to volunteer after being laid off from her educational technology job, but she was still caring for her toddler and wasn’t sure she could handle a long shift.