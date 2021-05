This story was updated at 12:30 PM Eastern. In less than a year, the TV home of AEW Dynamite since its inception will change. WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that starting in January 2022, AEW Dynamite will move to TBS with the long-touted new hour-long series called AEW: Rampage debuting on TNT on Friday, August 13th at 10 PM Eastern. The show will also move to TBS in 2022, but may not remain on Fridays after the move.