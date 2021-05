Let me tell you stories of Palestine. They aren’t the ones you often hear. In 2018, I visited Jerusalem with my wife and parents. My wife and father had never been to the Middle East, and my mother was returning for the first time since the 1970s. I was overjoyed at the chance to show them the world that had become so much a part of my life. For years, I told them about my time living in Jordan as a Peace Corps volunteer and my trips throughout the West Bank and Israel. Now, they could encounter and immerse themselves in what my words could never truly convey.