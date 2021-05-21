newsbreak-logo
Chernobyl: a disaster that still overwhelms us all

By Article by: Rebecca Harms
euromaidanpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in October 1988, two and a half years after the disaster in Reactor Block 4 of the Chernobyl Soviet nuclear power plant (NPP), that I traveled to Chernobyl for the first time. I and other German anti-nuclear activists had been invited by the Soviet Writers’ Association. My most recent visit to the Exclusion Zone took place on 26 April 2016, the 30th anniversary of the disaster. In 2021, experts are trying to deal with the aftermath of the Reactor 4 explosion for a full 35 years.

