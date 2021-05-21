Chernobyl: a disaster that still overwhelms us all
It was in October 1988, two and a half years after the disaster in Reactor Block 4 of the Chernobyl Soviet nuclear power plant (NPP), that I traveled to Chernobyl for the first time. I and other German anti-nuclear activists had been invited by the Soviet Writers’ Association. My most recent visit to the Exclusion Zone took place on 26 April 2016, the 30th anniversary of the disaster. In 2021, experts are trying to deal with the aftermath of the Reactor 4 explosion for a full 35 years.euromaidanpress.com