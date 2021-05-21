newsbreak-logo
The latest feature on crime app Citizen raises alarms as it accuses the wrong man of arson

By Rachel Lerman, Heather Kelly
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen, a popular app that tracks crimes in cities, offered a $30,000 reward this weekend for information on a man they said was an arson suspect in a Los Angeles wildfire. Los Angeles law enforcement did briefly detain and question the man, but released him and later charged a different suspect. Citizen took down the post and apologized for the accusation — but only after broadcasting his photo to a reported 861,000 viewers.

