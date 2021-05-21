newsbreak-logo
Attack on Titan Epilogue Answers a Big Question About Mikasa

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttack on Titan answered on big question about Mikasa Ackerman in the special epilogue version of its final chapter. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially brought Attack on Titan's run to an end earlier this Spring, and while the end was received well there were still many lingering questions about how it really came to an end. These questions and mysteries were brought up by Isayama as well, and the creator revealed that the final version of the ending would come with additional pages fleshing out what he could not explore in the Weekly Shonen Magazine release of the series.

