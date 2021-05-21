Loki Director and Writer Explain How the Time Variance Authority Affects the Series' Tone

With two series on Disney+, MCU has proved that it nails small screen just as well as the silver screen. “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were completely different, but both the shows stirred the fans and the internet with exceptional content. There’s no doubt that “Loki” will follow the same suit with a distinct genre. Though much hasn’t been spilt yet, the trailers clearly reveal that we’ll be taken on a time-travelling adventure. While we are yet to discover the prime villain of the series, new theories have emerged about the same. Marvel fans must not be surprised with the time travel shenanigan in mind if an old character is revived. This possibility also includes previous villains who have already rocked the MCU boat in the past.