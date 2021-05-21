Loki Director and Writer Explain How the Time Variance Authority Affects the Series' Tone
The upcoming Disney+ series Loki will see the return of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief as he explores the fractured time stream of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new show will also introduce the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic enforcement group dedicated to preserving and restoring the timeline across different branches of reality and an obscure faction in the pages of Marvel Comics. Because of their inclusion, Loki is pulling from a lot of different influences including Teletubbies, Mad Men, Blade Runner, and many others. And because of Loki's interaction with the TVA, Marvel Studios had to adapt the series tone to be unlike anything they've ever done before.comicbook.com