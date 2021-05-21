newsbreak-logo
Milwaukee Brewers acquire Willy Adames from Rays in four-player deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in a four-player deal.

Right-hander Trevor Richards also was dealt to Milwaukee, while right-handers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen were sent to Tampa Bay.

Adames became the Rays’ starting shortstop in 2018 and batted .254 with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games with the franchise. He was batting just .197 with five homers and 15 RBI in 41 games in 2021.

Adames, 25, struggled during the last two postseasons, batting just .171 with two homers, six RBIs and 30 strikeouts in 76 at-bats. He was 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts in the World Series last season as the Rays lost in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Related: MLB trade rumors – Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

Richards, 28, had a 4.50 ERA in six relief appearances this season. He is 10-21 with a 4.42 ERA in 70 career appearances (52 starts) over four seasons with the Miami Marlins (2018-19) and Rays.

The 25-year-old Rasmussen was 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Milwaukee this season. Overall, he is 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA in 27 games over two seasons.

Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 relief outings this season, striking out 20 in 19 1/3 innings. He has made 27 appearances over the past two season while compiling a 4.08 ERA.

–Field Level Media

