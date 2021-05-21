newsbreak-logo
Dependabot version updates can now ignore major/minor/patch releases

github.blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDependabot version updates now have the ability to ignore major, minor, or patch updates for a specific dependency or set of dependencies. For instance, you can use this feature to quiet noisy dependencies or easily avoid major version bumps across multiple dependencies. You can ignore semver updates by modifying the...

github.blog
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H1 update for HoloLens 2 devices

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Holographic, version 21H1 for HoloLens 2 devices. This update comes with several improvements including the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser, improved settings app, ‘Swipe to type’ keyboard, and more. Find the full change log below. New Microsoft EdgeThe new, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge...
Softwarepalletsprojects.com

New Major Versions Released! Flask 2.0, Werkzeug 2.0, Jinja 3.0, Click 8.0, ItsDangerous 2.0, and MarkupSafe 2.0

The Pallets team is pleased to announce that the next major versions for our six core projects have been released!. This represents two years of work by the Pallets team and community, there are a significant number of changes and exciting new features. Check out the logs for every project to see what's new. Flask depends on the five other libraries, be sure to read them all if you're upgrading Flask.
Recipeswindowscentral.com

Grounded 0.9.2 patch update is officially rolling out with a few minor fixes

Grounded is an open-world co-op survival game currently in early access from storied developer Obsidian Entertainment. The Grounded team just released a sizeable patch update a few days ago but is following it with another minor release. Patch update 0.9.2 for Grounded is now rolling out to players on Xbox...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Patch Tuesday Update – May 2021

On this, the 2nd Tuesday in May 2021 Microsoft released patches for some 55 vulnerabilities for operating systems and software. Four of these flaws are considered critical, and can be exploited remotely (RCE) resulting in complete control of the vulnerable assets, though no active exploitation has been seen in the wild just yet. Exchange is affected yet again by one of these critical exploits, along with Visual Studio and everybody’s favorite punching bag, Internet Explorer.
Video GamesComicBook

New Valheim Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the popular video game today that fixes several issues and updates several others. It is not a particularly large patch, but it is always nice to see regular updates -- even small ones -- as the developers continue to work on the Early Access video game.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Patch Adobe Reader now or risk a major security attack

Adobe has published a security update for a handful of its products after discovering serious vulnerabilities apparently being exploited in the wild. Issuing a security bulletin, Adobe said the patch is designed for Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader DC, Acrobat 2020, Acrobat Reader 2020, Acrobat 2017, and Acrobat Reader 2017, both on Windows and Mac OS, ZDNet reported.
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft's May Patch Tuesday Brings 55 Critical Security Fixes, Update Now

Yesterday was Microsoft’s routine Patch Tuesday release, which tackled quite a few vulnerabilities, 55 to be exact. Though this may seem like a lot, it is actually the smallest update from the company since 2020, but it does take care of some big problems. This includes a rather worrisome wormable HTTP protocol-stack vulnerability within Windows that thankfully has not been seen exploited in the wild.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Voicify Releases Third Major Update Bringing Conditional Logic, Implicit & Explicit Personalization, a Marketplace & Preconfigured Voice UX Flows to Marketers’ Fingertips

Voicify has released the third major update to the platform since its inception in 2017. Voicify 3.0 is notable in its delivery of features that fully categorize it as an enterprise solution, sitting within the ecosystem of digital platforms responsible for managing the customer experience. Marketing Technology News: LANDR Chosen...
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelog.com

SENER releases new version of FORAN

Spanish engineering and technology specialist SENER has launched ths launched the new V80R4.0 version of its ship design system FORAN, which is currently licensed at more than 150 shipyards and design offices in 40 countries. The V80R4.0 version is the result of almost two years of developments, and incorporates important...
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Microsoft releases KB5003169 for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 task taskbar now showing news and interests – it-blogger.net

Microsoft has released the update for Windows 10 version 1903 and version 1909 as part of today’s link day for May 2021. Overall update KB5003169 includes various upgrades, bug fixes and security improvements for Windows 10 version 1903 and Windows Server version 1903 and Windows 10 version 1909 and Windows Server version 1909: Microsoft Update List lists several bugs. The Windows 10 version includes security-related updates for the 1903 and 1909 bug fixes and innovations: This update introduces news and interests to the Windows 10 taskbar. With news and interests on the Windows system tray, users gain quick access to a built-in feed that can be customized with dynamic content such as news, weather, games and more, and can be updated throughout the day. More information can be found here Here. The update brings the Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 to OS Built-in 18362.1556 and 18363.1556, which can now be downloaded from Microsoft. To download and install the update, go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and select Looking for updates And Download and install now Out. More information about this update for Windows 10 can be found below or through Microsoft.
Softwarebcfocus.com

Microsoft Releases Version 21382 on Insider Dev Channel

Yesterday, premeditatedly and mid-Friday afternoon, the Windows Insider team announced a new Build, the Build 21376 update that hits the Dev channel. This time we have to talk about Build 21382 which offers us new features and improvements in the Windows 10 Development Channel. Also, this version is the starting gun for Windows Insider Bug Bash.
Computersmspoweruser.com

It’s Patch Tuesday: Here’s what’s new and fixed for your version of Windows 10

It’s once again Patch Tuesday, and Microsoft has released a new set of updates and fixes for all supported versions of Windows 10. For Windows 10 1909 (the November 2019 update) this will be the last update, and users still on that version of the OS should take the opportunity to explore an update to a supported version of Windows 10 over the next few weeks.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 12.0.2 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch console, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo released Switch system update version 12.0.1 last month and that was a stability update. Well it looks like we have another boring update for you today which was released on May 11th, 2021.
Computersmachamradio.com

SmartSDR for MacOS version 1.8.04 has been released

Marcus, DL8MRE announces the release of version 1.8.04 of SmartSDR for MacOS, the Official FlexRadio Systems® Client for your Mac. SmartSDR is a full featured FlexRadio client that enables your Mac to operate your FlexRadio device. It is fully compatible to SmartSDR v1, v2 (including SmartLink) and v3 (including MultiFlex and SmartControl).
Computerslinuxtoday.com

UPDATE NOW: Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Gets Its First Kernel Security Patch

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Ubuntu 21.04 was released three weeks ago and ships with the Linux 5.11 kernel series by default, which has now been patched by the Ubuntu Kernel Team against three recently discovered security vulnerabilities. These include CVE-2021-3489 and CVE-2021-3490, two vulnerabilities discovered by Ryota Shiga and Manfred Paul respectively in Linux kernel?s eBPF implementation. Both of these security issues could allow a local attacker to crash the system by causing a denial of service (DoS attack) or execute arbitrary code.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Sony FX9 Firmware Update Version 2.10 Released

On May 14 Sony released the new firmware version 2.10 for Sony FX9 full frame cinema camera (Amazon, B&H, Adorama). Solid State Memory Camcorder “PXW-FX9”, “PXW-FX9K“ and Extension Unit for FX9 camera “XDCA-FX9“. [Applicable system software version]. Ver.2.01 or earlier. (Please visit the download page to check the system software...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Asus ZenFone 8 promised at least two major Android updates as first minor one rolls out

Asus just announced its new ZenFone 8 series last week, and before units are even available to most users, the first Android updates are rolling out. Updates for both the smaller ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are rolling out now to those who have their hands on these devices. WW 30.10.46.64 for the ZenFone 8 and WW 30.10.39.62 for the Flip (via XDA). These are relatively minor updates in the grand scheme, delivering general bug fixes and performance improvements along with an updated security patch (April) and improved camera quality. All much-appreciated updates.
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows 10 on ARM users can now use a native version of Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is now running natively on Windows 10 on ARM PCs such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. Adobe quietly announced the rollout of the ARM64 version of PhotoShop on a support page earlier this month (via Windows Central), where the company detailed some of the features that are not yet available on this new native ARM version.