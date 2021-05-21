Dependabot version updates can now ignore major/minor/patch releases

Microsoft has released the update for Windows 10 version 1903 and version 1909 as part of today’s link day for May 2021. Overall update KB5003169 includes various upgrades, bug fixes and security improvements for Windows 10 version 1903 and Windows Server version 1903 and Windows 10 version 1909 and Windows Server version 1909: Microsoft Update List lists several bugs. The Windows 10 version includes security-related updates for the 1903 and 1909 bug fixes and innovations: This update introduces news and interests to the Windows 10 taskbar. With news and interests on the Windows system tray, users gain quick access to a built-in feed that can be customized with dynamic content such as news, weather, games and more, and can be updated throughout the day. More information can be found here Here. The update brings the Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 to OS Built-in 18362.1556 and 18363.1556, which can now be downloaded from Microsoft. To download and install the update, go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and select Looking for updates And Download and install now Out. More information about this update for Windows 10 can be found below or through Microsoft.