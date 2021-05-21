newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

DeWine touts 45% jump in vax rates during Cincinnati visit

By Courtney Francisco
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SuUT_0a7RgeGa00

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Cincinnati Friday to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

He spoke at the African American Chamber of Commerce’s pop-up vaccination clinic.

“Very good news today,” DeWine said.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, state Rep. Catherine Ingram, Hamilton County and city of Cincinnati leaders joined him as he announced a 45% increase in vaccinations in the state since the previous week.

In that time, he rolled out the Vax-a-Million lottery that allows vaccinated Ohioans to submit their names for a chance at a million-dollar prize.

“We had seen it drop like that, the number of people that had been vaccinated,” said Gov. DeWine, motioning downward. “So, we had to do something. So, on a conference call, Ann O’Donnell, who’s been with me many, many years, said, ‘Okay. How about a lottery?’”

He said he kept coming back to that idea.

“I kind of mapped out different ways that we could possibly do it,” said Gov. DeWine. “Then, someone said, ‘What are we going to do with kids?’ And someone said, ‘Let’s do scholarships.’.”

His team is offering a full-ride scholarship to teens who sign up. They will be able to attend any college or university in the state.

“I knew people were going to say, ‘Mike DeWine’s crazy. Mike DeWine has wasted a lot of money.’ But, you know what’s really a waste is if someone gets COVID now when we have a way not to get it,” DeWine said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1K+
Followers
800
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Scholarships#Ohioans#Gov Dewine#Cincinnati Friday#Cincinnati Leaders#Hamilton County#News Today#Money#Vaccinations#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Vax-a-Million: How to sign up for Ohio’s $1 million vaccine lottery

CINCINNATI — Announcing a major change Monday morning, state officials said that all Ohioans must now register to have a chance at winning the state's $1 million vaccine lottery. Ohioans can do so by clicking this link. Registration will begin on Tuesday afternoon. NOTE: The above site is live, but...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.