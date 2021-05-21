Amale Andraos

What to consider when buying large land parcels for housing communities. Many builders buy and build on single lots instead of developing an entire community themselves. But there is also great opportunity when you buy larger parcels, which allows you to develop an entire community. If you form a relationship with local real estate brokers, they can keep you apprised of large pieces of land that may be a good fit. Right now, we are seeing a lot of properties become available again after a project falls through, so there is a lot of opportunity for land.