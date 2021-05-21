newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

Amale Andraos

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndraos, also the co-founding principal of the New York firm Work AC, will remain... Andraos, principal at Work AC, talks about the challenges of being an architect, the future of architecture, and how architects work globally. "What's Next" is an ongoing discussion about the ways technology, the economy, and other factors are transforming architects relationships with their jobs. Each week, different thought leaders in and around the profession will share their insights about the future of the architecture workplace.

#Economy#Work Ac#Architects Relationships
Constructiondesignboom.com

bjarke ingels group to activate its 'energy hub' with sculpted archway for westbank campus

Defined by its soft and gestural form, bjarke ingels group‘s energy hub will mark the studio’s second building at the westbank campus in san jose. developed in partnership with urban community, peterson and OPtrust, the mixed use project is planned to exist in dialogue with the nearby bank of italy — the 1920s-era tower which BIG will simultaneously restore with vibrant and green workspaces. together, the projects will celebrate the contrasting languages of the historic landmark with contemporary, forward thinking architecture. with housing and workspaces, the modern intervention will enhance the beauty of the heritage building rather than mimic it, contributing to the many layers of history which make up the growing city.
Businessbusinessfacilities.com

Google Canada Plans $600M Investment In Québec

Google Canada has announced plans to build a $600 million data center in Beauharnois, Québec to meet growing demand. The company intends to acquire property in Beauharnois, southwest of Montréal, where it will build a facility that will employ at least 20 people. There is no set timeline for the project.
Visual Arte-flux.com

P.E.A.R.: Paper for Emerging Architectural Research

Contributors: Ana Betancour and Carl-Johan Vesterlund, Alejandro Haiek Coll, Stephen Graham, John Jordan, Ana Monrabal-Cook and Cameron Overy, Maj Plemenitas, Shahed Saleem, Heidi Svenningsen Kajita, Matthew Turner, Unknown Fields, Max Wisotsky. Contributions focus on the exploration of issues that affect architectural production and discourse that are manifest in specific geographical...
Businessirei.com

Hines and Blue Noble invest in Milan, Italy

Hines, in a joint venture with Blue Noble, has invested in the prestigious Via Borgospesso 15 in Milan with the aim of creating more than 70 serviced apartments. Worth more than €70 million ($85 million), the investment was completed via the recently established Smart Stay fund, managed by Antirion SGR. This is the fourth strategic investment Blue Noble has made in Italy with Hines.
Businessirei.com

Commerz Real acquires office complex in Germany for €60m

Commerz Real has acquired a virtually fully leased office complex with a leasable area of approximately 10,900 square meters (117,326 square feet) on the banks of the river Rhine in Cologne’s Neustadt-Nord district for around €60 million ($72 million) for its open-ended real estate fund hausInvest. Tenants in the complex...
Worldwiltonbulletin.com

Capsule tower faces chopping block under new ownership

TOKYO - Time is running out for an iconic Tokyo building that, for the romantic, stands as a futuristic symbol of a bygone Showa age, and for the pragmatic, represents a decrepit eyesore well past its prime. For nearly half a century, the Nakagin Capsule Tower has been turning heads...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Hon Xen House / A+ Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a new resettlement area in Nha Trang, which is a coastal city with white sandy beaches and clear waters. In addition, Nha Trang is well-known for fisheries that are a part of factors in Nha Trang’s economy after tourism, however, this place is facing the problems of the country like losing the traditional careers because the urbanization is growing sharply.
EconomyCoeur d'Alene Press

Construction begins on Kenworth sales building

Construction has begun on a large Kenworth Sales building at 4373 W. Expo Parkway west of the I-90 - Pleasantview Road interchange. With completion anticipated in early 2022, the dealership on 10 acres will include 24 service bays, a body shop, parts department and new and used truck sales, rental and leasing.
Public HealthBiz Times

Viewpoints: The future of work is more than working from home

Editor’s note: This viewpoint article was co-written by Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation and Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. Barrels of e-ink have been spilled in recent months on the radical realignment of the workplace during COVID-19. The commentators’ usually narrow focus on the...
Educationbizjournals

Andrea Aegerter, AIA

Associate & Architect at Mason Architects, Inc. (MASON) EDUCATION: Bachelor of Architecture with Green Engineering Minor, Virginia Tech, 2014. We are pleased to announce that Andrea Aegerter, AIA has been elevated to an Associate at Mason Architects, Inc. (MASON). She joined the firm in 2017 and is the project architect for several adaptive reuse projects including the Aviation Learning Center on Ford Island. Ms. Aegerter is also involved with MASON’s museum and residential projects across the state. Mrs. Aegerter is a Virginia Tech alumna; she holds a Bachelor of Architecture with Green Engineering Minor.
Designhauteresidence.com

An Interview With Top San Francisco Designer Hafsa Burt Of hb+a Architects

Editor’s Note: Haute Designer Hafsa Burt has been practicing architecture for 22 years. She has an undergraduate degree and a professional Master of Architecture from the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD). Burt has been running her own studio, hb+a Architects since 2006. Her portfolio includes work at the San Francisco Airport, institutional buildings, multifamily buildings, hospitality, retail, medical office buildings, and custom single-family homes.
Businessthefabricator.com

Matsuura opens North American 3D printing service

Machine tool builder Matsuura Machinery USA Inc. has opened a metal additive manufacturing service bureau. Personnel at the St. Paul, Minn., company’s Additive Manufacturing Center will produce molds and other metal components on Matsuura LUMEX hybrid machines, which are capable of milling and 3D printing. Operators will produce prototypes, including...
Businessbisnow.com

Weitzman Employees Return To Renovated Office

Retail brokerage Weitzman is betting on the office environment as an ongoing source of pride and collaboration among employees despite a year working from home. When the firm's headquarters employees return to Weitzman's office at 3102 Maple Ave. in Uptown Dallas this week, they will find themselves walking into a 50K SF renovation complete with a rehaul of the lobby, which now features a centerpiece staircase covered in quartz and glass.
Economybdmag.com

3 Development Tips for Homebuilders

What to consider when buying large land parcels for housing communities. Many builders buy and build on single lots instead of developing an entire community themselves. But there is also great opportunity when you buy larger parcels, which allows you to develop an entire community. If you form a relationship with local real estate brokers, they can keep you apprised of large pieces of land that may be a good fit. Right now, we are seeing a lot of properties become available again after a project falls through, so there is a lot of opportunity for land.
Constructionhigh-profile.com

Construction Underway at Bowdoin Street VietAID Project

Boston – New England construction management firm, Dellbrook|JKS, has begun raising steel at 191-195 Bowdoin Street for a new mixed-use, affordable housing community with the Vietnamese American Initiative for Development (VietAID). The 51,906sf site, which previously consisted of two vacant lots in Dorchester, will be transformed into a four-story wood...
Home & GardenTimes Union

3 dreamy deck building products that sidestep sky-high lumber prices

(BPT) - According to a recent survey on the latest outdoor living trends, home improvement pros and deck building specialists tell Qualified Remodeler magazine that, “everyone is thinking about building something bigger, better, stronger and wider,” and that “homeowners are requesting increasingly larger, more customized decks.” The appeal of more expansive, retreat-worthy decks should come as no surprise considering the unencumbered enthusiasm for outdoor living that has swept the country over the course of a notably unprecedented year.
Visual Artarchpaper.com

May 2021: Facades

As cities across the country reopen, things are picking up again. AN’s May issue highlights projects and events that point to new horizons. In the news, the Biden administration’s floated $2 trillion infrastructure bill looks to have potentially huge ramifications for affordable housing; D.C. opens its first WWI Memorial; and more. Feature articles analyze the boom in embassy design and construction and preview this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale.
Industrybusinesstraveller.com

Hospitality Management Holding to open Corp Muscat Al Muzn Hotel

Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) will open Corp Muscat Al Muzn Hotel in Q4 2021. The new hotel, located close to Muscat International, will offer 132 rooms and apartments that cater well to short- and long-stay families and business travellers, plus amenities such as an all-day dining restaurant, a coffee shop, a choice of multi-purpose meeting rooms, a business centre, a fully equipped gym and a spa.