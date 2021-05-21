Amale Andraos
Andraos, also the co-founding principal of the New York firm Work AC, will remain... Andraos, principal at Work AC, talks about the challenges of being an architect, the future of architecture, and how architects work globally. "What's Next" is an ongoing discussion about the ways technology, the economy, and other factors are transforming architects relationships with their jobs. Each week, different thought leaders in and around the profession will share their insights about the future of the architecture workplace.www.architectmagazine.com