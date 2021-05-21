newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Joan Ellars remembered with tree dedication at Marietta City Cemetery

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Friends paid tribute to the late Joan Ellars on Friday, laughing and crying as they told stories of the colorful Marietta woman who died last April. Ellars, a longtime community activist, served for more than three decades as executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful. Friends said she embodied the organization’s mission of keeping the city clean, planting trees, championing recycling and other initiatives.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mary Ann#The Dedication#City Hall#Queen City#Community#Keep Marietta Beautiful#Keep Smyrna Beautiful#Love The Loop#The Marietta Loop#Marietta City Cemetery#Trees#Kiwanis Meetings#Friends#Friend Patty Kendrick#Tours#Goodbye#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Switzer Library in Cobb County will reopen June 1

Charles D. Switzer Library will reopenTuesday, June 1, after the branch underwent an extensive renovation. The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has had a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus years old building.
Marietta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Switzer Library will reopen June 1 after major renovation

Switzer Library, the Cobb County library branch located at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, near Marietta Square and across from the Marietta National Cemetery, will reopen June 1 after being shut down for major renovations. The library now has a dedicated conference room for its history and genealogy collection, an Accessibility...
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Women are on the rise': Cobb NAACP hosts annual mothers luncheon

MARIETTA — As a group of women laughed over a game of “two truths and a lie” in the shade of her Marietta home near Lockheed Elementary school, former Cobb NAACP President Deanne Bonner explained why she had started her annual mother's appreciation luncheon almost twenty years ago. “Just that...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cupid to host elections town hall Tuesday at Civic Center

Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss Georgia's new election laws and their impact on the county. The event will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Cupid will be joined by Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Dobbins objects to condo development near I-75, Windy Hill Road

A proposed condominium development to be considered by the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday has received opposition not from cantankerous neighbors, but from pillars of the county including Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The proposal, sponsored by Atlanta-based Venture Communities, would build 38 condominiums at...
Marietta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

Knuckies Hoagies will Open Sans Pizza in Marietta and Sandy Springs

Local pizza and sub shop Knuckies Pizza and Hoagies already has locations in Midtown, Sugar Hill, Athens, and Duluth, as well as a hoagie-only location, Knuckies Hoagies, in Milton. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has two new spots in the works. According to founder Todd Broaderick, the two new locations will...
Marietta, GADouglas County Sentinel

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro celebrates 35 years

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. From humble beginnings born out of Marietta resident Chrys Street’s idea to bring the Habitat model to Cobb County in 1986; to today, the mission to provide a hand up to those in need of decent shelter has remained the same.
Posted by
Bebe Nicholson

Georgia Bishop's Decision Stirs Controversy at Conservative Methodist Church

“The enslaver’s mindset of domination and dehumanization is all too alive and well in the psyche of this nation." (from a letter posted in Methodist Church News) In a move that has drawn attention to the controversy between a liberal North Georgia bishop and some of the conservative Methodist churches in her district, one of the largest congregations in the district plans to leave the Methodist Church.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Alexis Grubbs Scholarship winners recognized

The Alexis Grubbs Scholarship winners were presented with plaques at the Cobb Bar association Law Day meeting. The total scholarships awarded totaled $39,000. The fund has been established by the Cobb County Bar Association and the Cobb County Legal Secretaries Association in memory of Alexis Grubbs, daughter of retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs, who was a rising senior at Marietta High School when she was killed in an automobile wreck on July 28, 1998.
Cobb County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Dog rescued after falling into deep pit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The old cliché is that firefighters are always called out to pull cats that are stuck in trees, but one call for the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services might just be the exact opposite. The Cobb County Animal Services posted about the rescue on Facebook...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Brumby Elementary students slime teachers for a good cause

MARIETTA — To cap off a school-wide fundraiser benefitting hunger relief efforts at Metro Atlanta YMCA, Brumby Elementary students had the treat of “sliming” their teachers Friday afternoon. As a reward for the students, who helped raise about $13,500, seven educators had the pleasure of being doused in a mixture of banana pudding, applesauce, oatmeal, green food coloring and water.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

AROUND TOWN: Ragsdale to Dems: 'My door is always open'

Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was the star of the show at this week's Kennesaw Business Association luncheon. In classic Ragsdale fashion, the superintendent made his way on to the stage at the Governors Gun Club as ACDC’s “Back in Black” blared through overhead speakers. He touted the strength of...
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Summer Adventure Kickoff Parties May 21

Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations presented by Cobb County Public Library will be staged outdoors at four libraries in the early evening Friday, May 21. The all-ages Kickoff celebrations will be 6 pm to 8 pm Friday at:. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060. 770-528-2320. South Cobb Regional Library,...
Powder Springs, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Greek and seafood festivals coming to Cobb this weekend

Cobb will host two festivals this weekend, including one entirely new to the county. On Friday, Powder Springs will kick off its inaugural Bringing The Sea to the Springs seafood festival. The free festival will run through Sunday, and feature fresh seafood, live music, arts and crafts vendors and a...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Opportunity for Dog Owners in Marietta GA and surrounding areas

Itchy Dogs can Leave Pet Owners Scratching Their Heads for a Solution. A clinical study for a new treatment for itchy dogs may offer help for frustrated pet owners. For pet owners with itchy dogs, finding a solution to relieve their pet’s suffering can be frustrating and time consuming. One common condition responsible for itchy dogs is atopic dermatitis, which results from airborne allergens, such as dust mites, dander, and pollen. These allergens can affect pets similarly as they do in people – however, in dogs the most common symptom is extremely itchy skin. Dogs with atopic dermatitis often have redness between their paw pads, under their forearms and around their groin from excessive scratching and chewing.
Marietta, GAmariettaga.gov

News Flash

MARIETTA - Cobb Landmarks will celebrate the completion of The Next Generation project with a ribbon cutting on May 18th. The project included relocating the historic... MARIETTA – Did you know that you still have time to participate in Cobb County’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan?. The County’s CTP was last completed...
Marietta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Marietta schools, city buildings to begin easing mask requirements

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta's schools and city buildings will begin easing mask requirements, following on the heels of the CDC's revised guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors. Marietta City Schools confirmed to 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell that vaccinated students and staff will not be required to...
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marietta to hold public hearing on one-way streets, OKs rules for nonprofit food sales, red-light camera

In a unanimous vote, the Marietta City Council on Wednesday finalized plans to stay (i.e., halt) the conversion of sections of Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue to one-way traffic until a public hearing is held on the matter. The hearing on making Lawrence and Washington one-way between Cole and Fairground Streets is scheduled during a special-called meeting on May 25 at 6 p.m.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of May 13

This week’s Time Capsule looks at still busts, a murder investigation and UPS. The Tuesday, May 10, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on "the mysterious murder of Cary Traynor," a black man who was a charcoal burner, and the discovery of three illegal distilleries near Mableton by Sheriff Swanson and Deputies Groover and Sanders over the weekend.