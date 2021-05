Between full reopening plans for fall 2021 (with vaccinations required) and the long-planned Manhattanville campus, Columbia University has its eye on the future. That was made clear on a recent site visit to 600 West 125th Street, the future home of a new university housing tower: The drive-through McDonald’s restaurant formerly on-site has been demolished; and, according to the university, the excavation and foundations contractor will begin excavation for the support of excavation (SOE) systems the week of May 31.