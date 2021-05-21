Graduate Profile: The Benefit of a Close Cohort

Willhoit: From the very start of my bachelor’s education at Ball State University in Indiana, I knew that I wanted to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy. I began researching universities with occupational therapy programs my sophomore year of undergrad and researched and priced out around thirty different programs. Choosing Governors State was an opportunity that allowed me to live at home close to my family and friends while pursuing my dreams in a well-established program that had values that aligned with my own: prepare students to become practitioners that become leaders, advocates, and researchers in the occupational therapy world.