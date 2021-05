SAFFORD — Graham County Search and Rescue got some help from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties and Kempton Chevrolet to acquire a new truck for rescues. “This one is going to give us the power and the capacity to haul five people in it and go on a rescue, instead of our old truck (in which only) two people were in it,” said Search and Rescue’s Ronnie Glaspie. “So for personnel and all of our equipment, we’ll be able to get there.”