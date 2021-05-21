Lee County NAACP investigates jail conditions following fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County NAACP called for an investigation after a fire broke out at the local jail.

The organization received tips about the conditions at the facility after the HVAC system caught fire at the Lee County jail on Wednesday.

More than 250 inmates were evacuated. Two were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with two staff members.

NAACP president, James Muwakkil, said he got dozens of calls after the fire which claimed inmates didn’t have access to medical care.

He asked the Sheriff’s Office to walk members of the NAACP through the jail. Muwakkil says no inmates made complaints during the NAACP’s tour. Other members said they were impressed with the jail’s condition and the department’s safety plans.

“In seeing the inmates yesterday on the floor that was affected by this fire no one attempted to say to us anything about their rights having been violated. No inmates ran to the windows trying to get our attention regarding any type of violation of their rights, concerning their physical bodies or their health.” said Muwakkil.

After the tour, Muwakkil reached back out to families who made the initial complaints.

“Them taking the time to walk our facilities and allow us to show them exactly what took place is why we stand here today and tell you factually that this job was a great job done by all,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.