The Mazda 6 is more than an ordinary mid-size family sedan. Its chiseled body and beautiful cabin could easily be confused with those of much pricier cars. Likewise, its fantastic chassis delivers a driving experience that is normally reserved for expensive sports sedans. Collectively, these traits create an extraordinary blend of upscale ambience and unsurpassed dynamics that is surprisingly affordable. Instead of offering individual options, Mazda requires buyers to look to higher trim levels in order to get the features they want. The Mazda 6 won't win many objective comparisons with its competitors; after all, it's not the quickest, thriftiest, or tech-savviest. But this marvelous sedan transcends the numbers and targets the senses better than its "mainstream mid-size family car" classification suggests.