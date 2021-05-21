newsbreak-logo
Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say why Schneider was leaving the team for personal reasons, but they will fully support him and his family during this time. Schneider left Seattle for...

