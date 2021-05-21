newsbreak-logo
Green Bay, WI

$50k cash bond set for Green Bay shooting suspect

By Jonathan Gneiser
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
The man accused of shooting and severely wounding a 16-year-old at a gas station in Green Bay earlier this month made his initial court appearance today.

Stephon Young, 25, is charged with first degree reckless injury for firing a handgun at about 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the BP gas station, 612 S. Military Ave., Green Bay. Young was taken into custody in Chicago three days after the shooting.

The judge set $50,000 cash bond, also requiring no contact with co-defendents or victim, he can't possess dangerous weapons, he's not to leave the state and must have a GPS monitoring device installed before his release.

Young is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. May 28 for the balance of his initial appearance.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

