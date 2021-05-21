newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Parents demand answers on daycare face mask policy

By Eileen Buckley
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWXvL_0a7Re3oe00

There are more questions than answers when it comes to a new policy requiring children as young as two years of age to wear a face mask at daycare.

Parents and daycare operators are asking why the state change guidelines, after months of not requiring young children to wear masks throughout the pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday it is all based on Centers for Disease Control (CDD) guidance, science and data.

“What has changed?”, asked Buckley.

WKBW
Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, pediatrician, president & medical director, Pediatric and Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY, in Zoom interview.

“I don't really understand why the state did that, especially many daycare centers weren't requiring the children as low as two to wear a mask,” replied Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, pediatrician, president & medical director, Pediatric and Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY.

Andy Smith of Newstead is a parent of two young children.

Smith tells us he disagrees with the new rule requiring young children to mask up at daycare.

WKBW
Parent Andy Smith of Newstead in Zoom interview.

“Why are we punishing the kids?”, declared Smith. “To put him in a mask for 11 hours a day at daycare is just unacceptable when they haven't had to do it in 14 months.”

Smith says he and other parents want answers as to why the policy changed. That's why he has started a gofundme pag e to raise money for legal fees to file a possible lawsuit against the state.

The state says it is following CDC guidance, based on science and data, but state lawmakers, including democratic state Senator Tim Kennedy, did not have any specific data, even after I pressed him three times on the topic.

“And we know that there are children in other countries that are dying from these variants and so it's very important that we continue to follow the science,” Kennedy responded.

WKBW
NYS Senator Tim Kennedy talking about daycare policy.

“What is the key evidence?”, asked Buckley.

“Look it if the Center for Disease Control is saying that we should continue to wear masks if we are not vaccinated, then I am 100 percent what the Center for Disease is saying,” replied Kennedy. “This pandemic is still raging. There are variants that are still changing and raging not only here in the United States, but across the globe.

“Is there any connection that you know of, scientifically, that has to do with a variant?”, questioned Buckley.

WKBW
Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, pediatrician, president & medical director, Pediatric and Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY, in Zoom interview.

“I don’t think that there is enough information out there yet about the variants. Obviously the young children are not vaccinated and so I think it is they're lightening up a lot of the requirements — it's not involving children,” explained Dr. Grisanti.

Dr. Grisanti tells me she's been getting a lot of calls from families concerned about this new policy.

“I do feel that it's an undue burden on parents there has not been a huge problem with existing daycare centers that I’ve been aware of,” Grisanti noted.

“There's really no scientific evidence that says young children two and under are particularly vulnerable,” declared Senator Rob Ortt, Minority Leader.

Republican state Senator Ortt says he would like to see the new rule rescinded.

WKBW
NYS Senator Rob Ortt, Minority Leader, talking about new policy.

“What specific scientific reason do they have that no one else has put forward because I’m unaware that this was put forward anywhere else, nor did I ever hear about this,” Ortt remarked.

Ortt says a simple majority vote by the senate and assembly could change the policy.

So far, Smith raised more than $14,000 of his $25,000 goal for legal fees to pay for a potential lawsuit.

“I want everybody's voice to be heard. We have to advocate for our kids and no body else is going to do that but us,” reflected Smith.

We also reached out to four other area doctors. All declined comment Friday saying they didn't have a chance to read up on the new policy. One was reluctant because he felt it is becoming too controversial.

We also reached out to the Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, for an interview, but were told she was not available. Her office noted the policy for daycare is set by New York State.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

2K+
Followers
697
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Medical Care#Health Care Policy#Day Care#Health Policy#Cdd#Zoom#Newstead#Democratic#Republican#Senate#Assembly#The Erie County Health#Daycare Policy#Parents#Daycare Centers#Adolescent Urgent Care#Masks#Pediatric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Highland Park, TXPreston Hollow People

HPISD Among School Districts Facing Possible Lawsuits Over Mask Policy

Highland Park ISD parent Spencer Siino filed a court petition asking for pre-suit depositions from district staff members and school board members about the district’s mask policy. The school district has required masks since opening for in-person instruction last fall but shared in a letter to parents Tuesday that masks...
Edina, MNedinamn.gov

City of Edina Updates Face Mask Policy

Edina, Minn., May 14, 2021 – The City of Edina continues to follow the lead of national, state and local health authorities, and will not enact a city-wide mask requirement. In accordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health authorities, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday, May 14 that no longer requires masks or facial coverings statewide.
Public Healthmaciverinstitute.com

Parents and Students Demand Schools Make Masks Optional

All across Wisconsin Monday night, parents and students demanded their school districts make masks optional. Few school boards agreed to do that. That same night, the FDA announced it was okay to start giving COVID shots to children as young as 12. Parents were prepared to talk about that too.
Public Healthmyeasternshoremd.com

Governor keeps indoor mask mandate as COVID vaccines face slowing demand

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting more COVID restrictions on restaurants, bars, sporting events and entertainment venues. But Hogan is keeping the state’s indoor mask mandate in place, even for vaccinated persons, as health agencies face slowing demand for coronavirus vaccines. A number of states have been easing mask mandates as COVID numbers improve in the U.S.
Food SafetySupermarket News

UFCW raises concerns about updated CDC face mask policy

Relaxed COVID-19 face mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could compel grocery store workers to serve as “mask police” to protect themselves from the virus, according to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW). The CDC yesterday released updated guidance on face coverings for protection against...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

SCS gives reminder of face mask policy

With the spring sports seasons wrapping up in the next couple weeks, Shelbyville Central Schools will be doubling down on reminding fans about the face mask requirements still in place on school grounds. Superintendent Mary Harper said during Wednesday’s school board work session that she attended the softball program’s invitational...
RetailABC13 Houston

Stores review face mask policies after new CDC guidance released Thursday

CVS, Walgreens and Macy's said they are reviewing their requirements for facial coverings following new CDC guidance easing mask wearing for people vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances such as in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in areas where governments require masks. The CDC also said people will still need to follow workplace and local businesses' mask guidance.
Public Healthmcafeetaft.com

Answers to employer FAQs regarding face masks in the workplace

With the CDC’s recent announcement reducing mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, there has been a significant uptick in the number of employers who are calling us with questions about possible changes to their own mask and vaccination policies. Here are answers to a few of the more frequently asked questions by employers:
EducationNorth Country Public Radio

New NY requirement for young children to wear masks in daycare; providers dismayed

Amy FeiereiselNew NY requirement for young children to wear masks in daycare; providers dismayed. On Wednesday, the New York Department of Health released new guidance for summer camps and child care providers. While summer camps were eagerly expecting the guidance (they’ve been waiting for specific guidelines on how they can...