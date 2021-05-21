Alex Rodriguez Makes His Beauty Industry Debut with the Launch of a Men's Concealer
Alex Rodriguez is maximizing his earning potential with the release of his first beauty product. Yesterday afternoon, the New York Yankee announced on Instagram that he has collaborated with self-care health company Hims & Hers to drop The Blur Stick, which he touts as a "sleek, discreet" concealer "specifically designed for men" that serves as a practical, on-the-go solution for inconvenient blemishes.www.harpersbazaar.com