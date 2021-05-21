newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2021

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
atchisonglobenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu is the place to be for viewers this June as the platform welcomes several network favorites and returns with all-new episodes of original hits. Among some of June’s highlights are the return of Hulu’s original and moving drama Love, Victor, which arrives on June 11, as well as the return of ABC’s The Bachelorette which will be available the day after it premieres on broadcast television. From familiar movie titles to guilty pleasure reality favorites, Hulu has you covered.

www.atchisonglobenow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex And The City 2#The Dark Knight#Guilt Trip#The Upside#The Day After#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Television Series#American#Nbc#The Big Chill#The Blair Witch Project#Blue Streak#European#The Last House#The Time Machine#Vanity Fair#Wilde#Fox#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showsdisneyfoodblog.com

Here’s EVERYTHING Coming to Disney+ in June!

Here at DFB, it’s pretty obvious that we’re big Disney fans (and if you’re reading this you probably are too! 😉). And that love isn’t just for the theme parks — it’s for the movies and TV shows too. That means we watch a LOT of Disney+. The streaming service...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Nine Perfect Strangers' coming to Hulu in August

May 18 (UPI) -- Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, is coming to Hulu in August. The streaming service announced a premiere date, Aug. 18, for the drama series Tuesday. Hulu shared the news alongside a teaser for the show that shows Nicole Kidman's...
TV & VideosWashington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘Whitstable Pearl’ on Acorn TV

The Voice (NBC at 8) The final phase of the competition commences and the remaining artists perform a ballad and a cover song. All American (CW at 8) Spencer finds out that Grace skipped her college graduation and he gets Olivia to help plan a surprise party for Grace, and Billy is worried about college recruitment.
TV SeriesWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Television Q&A: When will 'Bosch' return for final season?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Could you tell me what’s happening with “Bosch” on Amazon Prime? I absolutely love this show! I read that it was coming back for one final season, but I haven’t seen anything since. A: The seventh and final season of the series...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lucifer, This Is Us, Friends: The Reunion

If you bought any expensive clothes you're thinking of returning, this is the time to do it, because returns are the theme of the week. Lucifer Season 5 is finally back with new episodes, Master of None drops its unexpected fourth season after a four-year hiatus, In Treatment is rebooting itself on HBO after more than a decade away, and, of course, the cast of Friends is returning to Central Perk. Over on network TV, it's a different story, as This Is Us is wrapping up its second-to-last season and signing off for the summer. Way to march to the beat of your own drum, This Is Us.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Hulu’s Love, Victor Season 2 Trailer: Coming Out is Just the Beginning

Hulu has released the official Love, Victor Season 2 trailer for the upcoming return of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s Love, Simon spin-off series, starring Michael Cimino. The series is scheduled to make its return on Friday, June 11, just in time for this year’s Pride month. The video, which...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Panic: Who's Who in Amazon's Addictive New Teen Drama

Amazon returns to the world of YA TV this week with Panic, a new teen drama based on Lauren Oliver’s 2014 novel of the same name. Set in the sultry heat of a Texas summer, Panic follows a group of freshly-graduated high school students as they participate in a deadly competition that offers a cash prize and — most importantly — a chance to escape their small town. The drama boasts an impressive cast of up-and-coming young actors and a handful of familiar faces in the roles of their parents, promising viewers of all generations a little something to enjoy.
TV SeriesDecider

When Is ‘Marvel’s MODOK’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu?

Marvel fans rejoice, for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has arrived! Season 1 is ready for bingeing on Hulu, bringing all sorts of deep cut Marvel references to eager Marvel fans. This show is unlike anything Marvel’s done before, and not just because it stars one of Captain America’s weirdest villains. Marvel’s never done a straightforward animated comedy meant for adult audiences. This is what a huge chunk of the Marvel fandom has been waiting for—a show that finally gives us Angar the Screamer voiced by Bill Hader.
TV SeriesEW.com

Here's what's coming to Netflix in June: Lupin, Elite, The Big Lebowski, and more

Netflix is bringing the heat in June with stacks of new and returning titles from the big and small screens. Six new episodes of Lupin will drop June 11, as the second part of the show's first season. The fan-favorite French series follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who fashions himself as a modern-day Arsène Lupin as he sets out on a mission to avenge his father's death.
TV SeriesPosted by
Williamson Source

Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

“In the Heights,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” And All Eight Harry Potter Films Arrive On HBO Max This June. Here what’s coming to HBO Max in June 2021. Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere. In Treatment, Season 4 Finale (HBO) Starstruck, Max Original Series...
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Netflix Lineup: Everything Coming and Going June 2021

Summer is right around the corner, and so is Netflix’s June lineup! The streaming service is filled with new originals, like the highly-anticipated fourth season of Elite as well as Elite Short Stories, season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, the debut of original series Sweet Tooth from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey and plenty more. Meanwhile, the second season of Spectrum Original LA’s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, Vampire Academy, Silver Linings Playbook, and all three seasons of sitcom Happy Endings are just some of the titles being added throughout the month.
TV Showssuperhits1027.com

Here’s What’s on HBO Max in June

If you want to get your binge calendar ready, HBO Max has released the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform next month. Classic films like Dr. Strangelove, The Green Mile, and Eyes Wide Shut will be added along with Conjuring 2 to help you get ready for Conjuring 3 which will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th.
TV & Videosfiz-x.com

HBO Max June 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed

Check out the complete lineup for new movie and TV titles coming to HBO Max this June 2021 has been revealed which you can check out below, along with the titles leaving the streaming service next month. This includes the series debut of the new HBO Max original called Starstruck,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Audacy

The Reel Buzz: Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June

Summer is pretty much here. But if it’s too hot for you outside, Hulu’s got your back with a bunch of new selections including a few new originals. The new June release highlights include “Love, Victor,” a show about a junior in high school who has just come out of the closet that drops on June 11.
TV ShowsPopculture

Beloved ABC Sitcom Coming to Netflix Next Week

Happy Endings is among the new movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, June 1. The series originally aired only three seasons, but it was critically acclaimed and built a fanbase that has long held out hope for a revival. Happy Endings features an all-star lead ensemble, who plays six friends living in Chicago.