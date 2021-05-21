newsbreak-logo
Box Butte County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHWESTERN MORRILL COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kilpatrick Lake, or 21 miles west of Alliance, moving north at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kilpatrick Lake around 435 PM MDT. Hemingford around 500 PM MDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.

