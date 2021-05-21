newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen Strasburg activated from IL by Washington Nationals

By Joon Lee
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was activated from the 10-day injured list to start for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Strasburg had been on the injured list since April 15 with right shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Cubs#Triple A Rochester#Chicago#Hits#Quarantine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Strasburg throws off mound, Soto throws in outfield

Stephen Strasburg and Juan Soto each took another step toward returning to the Nationals roster prior to today’s game, Strasburg throwing off the bullpen mound for the first time since he landed on the 10-day injured list and Soto continuing to throw in right field to test out his strained left shoulder.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Where is Stephen Strasburg? Nats GM Mike Rizzo offered this response.

It's been 22 days since Stephen Strasburg last pitched for the Nationals, and 20 days since he was placed on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to April 15) with right shoulder inflammation. So the simple question is: When can fans expect Strasburg to return?. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was reluctant...
MLBmasnsports.com

Soto, Strasburg still need to pass throwing tests before return

The Nationals are getting Jon Lester back from the injured list tonight. They’ll have to wait a while longer to get Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg. Though both superstars are now eligible to come off the 10-day IL, neither has been able to pass the throwing tests necessary to be activated.
MLBBuffalo News

Stephen Strasburg to pitch on rehab vs. Bisons Sunday in Trenton

The Buffalo Bisons will be facing a big name on the mound Sunday in Trenton, N.J., as Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg will be the starter for the Rochester Red Wings on an injury rehab assignment. Nationals manager Dave Martinez made the announcement late Friday night prior to his team's...
MLBmasnsports.com

Strasburg, Suero to pitch in simulated game Thursday

Stephen Strasburg and Wander Suero will take the next important step in their return from injuries when they pitch in a simulated game Thursday afternoon before the Nationals’ series finale against the Braves. It’ll be the first time both right-handers have faced live hitters since going on the 10-day injured...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals aim for repeat performance in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost three straight games and are coming off a 17-2 loss Friday in which the Washington Nationals compiled 22 hits. Arizona, which has lost 10 of its past 13 games, will try to get out of its funk in the second game of the three-game series Saturday. The Diamondbackswill turn to 32-year-old right-hander Seth Frankoff, who will make his first major-league start and first appearance for the Diamondbacks.
MLBmasnsports.com

Soto could be in field Saturday, Strasburg sim game Tuesday

The Nationals have Juan Soto back in their lineup tonight. And they could have him back in right field as soon as Saturday afternoon. With his team playing at Yankee Stadium this weekend, manager Davey Martinez is able to utilize Soto as his designated hitter for tonight’s interleague series opener. And prior to the game, the 22-year-old was planning to attempt to make throws from right field to second and third base for the first time since going on the injured list April 20 with a left shoulder strain.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on rehab assignments; Paolo Espino, and Victor Robles...

The big news out of Davey Martinez’s pregame presser from Phoenix, AZ was the somewhat surprising announcement that Stephen Strasburg will make a rehab start for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, when the Washington Nationals’ new affiliate takes on the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, NJ on Sunday. [ed. note - “Buffalo is Toronto’s AAA affiliate, and is playing their home games in Trenton since the Blue Jays will move to the Bison’s home in the next few weeks.”]
MLBwiltonbulletin.com

Erick Fedde, who may soon be out of the Nationals' rotation, dazzles against the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde's seven scoreless paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer for Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles for Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single for Kyle Schwarber. They were happy to see the bullpen after starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.
MLBMPNnow

Stephen Strasburg pitches for Red Wings, but they lose for 10th time in 12 games

Not even a start on the mound Sunday afternoon from 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg could boost the sagging fortunes of the Rochester Red Wings. Strasburg, the Washington Nationals star right-hander, is battling back from shoulder inflammation and has been on the injured list since April 15. This was his first rehab start as the Red Wings closed out a season-opening 12-game road trip.
MLBMLB

Notes: Stras sharp in sim game; Suero close

The Nationals were encouraged after starter Stephen Strasburg exceeded his original workload in a simulated game on Tuesday at Nationals Park. The right-hander, who has been on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation since April 18 (retroactive to April 15), was slated to throw three innings. Instead, he tossed 62 pitches over four frames.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder...
MLBWashington Post

Nats close trip with a loss, but have Stephen Strasburg lined up to start Friday vs. O’s

CHICAGO — When Joe Ross walked off the mound Thursday, after a season-low 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals knew that, soon, their rotation would reach full strength for the first time this season. That’s a weighty sentence on May 20. But a 5-2 loss to the Cubs, a loss that began with Ross’s shaky command, was followed by the announcement that Stephen Strasburg will face the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park on Friday night.
MLBDaily Citizen

Strasburg returns, pitches into 6th as Nationals beat Orioles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder...
MLBNBC Washington

Strasburg, Santander Return to Nationals and Orioles Ahead of Beltway Series

Strasburg, Santander return to Nats and O's ahead of Beltway series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals received a big boost to their rotation on Friday with the return of Stephen Strasburg. The longtime star pitcher had been on the Injured List since April 18, but after one rehab start in Triple-A the Nats felt comfortable bringing him back to the big leagues to start against the Orioles.
Baseballpickinsplinters.com

Strasburg finishes strong in Red Wings rehab assignment

Stephen Strasburg’s rehab assignment started inauspiciously, when he fired his first pitch over catcher Tres Barrera’s head and hit the backstop. The rest of his afternoon was more indicative of a major league star tuning up for a return to the big leagues. Strasburg faced 3-1 counts to the first...
MLBMLB

Strasburg set to make rehab start at Triple-A

Stephen Strasburg is checking off the next box toward his return from the injured list. The Nationals right-hander is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings against the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, N.J. Strasburg has been on the IL since April 18 (retroactive to April 15) because of right shoulder inflammation.