Prunedale, CA

Prunedale man convicted of assaulting father, trying to get him to drop charges

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) A Prunedale man has been found guilty of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery causing serious bodily injury and attempting to dissuade a victim from prosecuting a crime, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say the man- 24-year-old Severiano Negrete, Jr.- was arrested in April of last year after he was accused of assaulting his 64-year-old father. The DA's Office said Negrete punched his father multiple times, breaking his nose and causing other serious injuries.

After the arrest, Negrete called a third person multiple times from jail and asked her to contact his father to ask him to drop the charges, according to the DA's Office. He also asked her to take his father to the Sheriff's Office to drop the charges before his court appearance.

Investigators found recordings of the phone calls while they were investigating the original assault.

Negrete could face up to nine years in prison, and he is set to be sentenced in early June.

