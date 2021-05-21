Yankees' Miguel Andújar Making The Most Of His Opportunity

While the Yankees’ outfield has been ravaged by injuries as of late, Miguel Andújar is starting to heat up as a versatile left fielder.

After going hitless in his first 13 major league at-bats this year, Andújar is six for his last 20 with one RBI. Although his current slash line doesn’t jump off the page— (.167/.167/.167)—he has a 32% hard hit rate, which is only four ticks lower than what he had during his impressive 2018 rookie season.

If Andújar continues to trend upwards at the plate, he has a legitimate chance to solidify himself as the Yankees’ starting left fielder moving forward.

As previously mentioned, injuries have played a big role in Andújar’s increased playing time. Center fielder Aaron Hicks is out for the foreseeable future with a wrist injury that requires surgery, outfielder Ryan LaMarre hurt his hamstring and starting left fielder Clint Frazier is dealing with neck stiffness, as well.

Frazier has struggled mightily this season, slashing .151/.280/.302 with four home runs and seven RBI. The presence of Andújar automatically put pressure on Frazier to improve his performance. But if Frazier is forced to miss significant time, Andújar could take his job if he keeps producing offensively. The hope is that Andújar will continue to find consistency at the plate as a result of getting regular at-bats.

One aspect that a lot of individuals seem to forget is that Andujar was the runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year Award back in 2018. During that season, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 92 runs, while slashing .297/.328/.527. A torn labrum derailed his 2019 season, before a poor stretch in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign landed him back in the minor leagues.

Now, Andujar is back with the big-league club and is making the most of his opportunities due to a banged-up Yankees’ outfield situation.

The 26-year-old’s versatility on defense also plays a major factor on the Yankees’ injury-riddled roster. Andújar has transitioned to playing left field, where he has seen the bulk of his playing time occur, and also has experience at first and third base.

With Gio Urshela dealing with knee issues, Luke Voit coming back from a left knee injury and Frazier’s neck stiffness, Andújar has the ability to fill one of these three positions on any given day, as a prime insurance option.

The best case scenario is that he will be able to revert back to a similar version of the player he was in 2018, prior to the shoulder injury. If this happens, Andújar will once again be a mainstay in the Yankees’ lineup and an impact bat once more.

