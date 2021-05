About 14 years ago, designer Rachel Scott saw an article in her local Jamaican paper about a group of women on the north coast of the island who had a knitting circle, of sorts. They would meet up to crochet, embroider, and share ideas. The story struck a chord with Scott, who is Jamaica-born and has a lifelong interest in crafts and crochet. And so on her next trip home to the Caribbean from Italy, where she was living at the time, Scott made it her mission to find that group. “I drove for hours asking, ‘Do you know miss blah blah blah from this part of Saint Mary?’” says Scott, who is now based in New York, on Zoom. “I eventually found them, and met with one lady who had been practicing this form of embroidery where they pull the threads and embroidery around it. It’s something they’d been doing for centuries. She learned from her mother; her mother learned from her grandmother. There was this intergenerational knowledge being passed down. I thought that was incredible and always wanted to find a way to work with them.”