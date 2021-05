NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video surveillance on Monday of a man wanted for violently robbing a 71-year-old woman at a Bronx pawnshop last week. It occurred on Wednesday, May 19, at 2:25 p.m. the suspect entered Bronx Pawn Brokers located at 301 Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham Manor neighborhood, approached the victim, grabbed her by the neck, and snatched her necklace, officials said.