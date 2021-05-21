Double shooting in Fort Worth leaves one injured, one dead

A 19-year-old man suspected in a May 15 shooting that killed one man and wounded a woman is in custody in Arizona, DeSoto police say. Randall Thornhill, 34, had been sitting in his car at the gate of a property in the 3000 block of South Elerson Drive waiting to drop off his 5-year-old stepson when Thornhill and his 29-year-old passenger were shot, police said.