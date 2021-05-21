newsbreak-logo
Double shooting in Fort Worth leaves one injured, one dead

By Andrew Greenstein, Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
Police have stated that at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, two shootings took place on E. Presidio Street in Fort Worth leaving one dead and an innocent bystander injured.

