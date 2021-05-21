Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Forth Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, Sunday morning, from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.