Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 16:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Hills, Albion Mountains GUSTY WINDS, HALF INCH HAIL AND HEAVY RAIN FOR SOUTHWESTERN CASSIA COUNTY INCLUDING PORTIONS OF THE BADGER FIRE BURN SCAR UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving north at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, hail to one half inch in diameter and heavy rain will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Badger Fire Burn Scar and Bostetter Ranger Station.alerts.weather.gov