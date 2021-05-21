newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Hills, Albion Mountains GUSTY WINDS, HALF INCH HAIL AND HEAVY RAIN FOR SOUTHWESTERN CASSIA COUNTY INCLUDING PORTIONS OF THE BADGER FIRE BURN SCAR UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving north at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, hail to one half inch in diameter and heavy rain will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Badger Fire Burn Scar and Bostetter Ranger Station.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Storm#Heavy Flooding#Weather Radar#Bostetter Ranger Station#Albion Mountains Gusty#Southern Hills#Torrential Rainfall#Heavy Rain#Localized Flooding#Wind#Half Inch Hail#Doppler Radar#Ground Lightning#Oakley Reservoir#Fire#Mdt#Target Area#Diameter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL POWER AND SOUTHEASTERN CASSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Juniper, or 21 miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.
Cassia County, IDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Eastern Magic Valley, including Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Forth Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, Sunday morning, from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.