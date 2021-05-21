DNA Markers Uncovered in Grape Genetics Research Reveal What Makes the Perfect Flower

A group of scientists at Nagoya University, Japan, have developed an incredibly versatile DNA fluorescent dye, named 'Kakshine' after a former NU student of its members, Dr. Kakishi Uno, but it also means to make the nucleus shine brightly, since the nucleus is pronounced 'Kaku' in Japanese. Dr. Uno, with Dr. Yoshikatsu Sato and Nagisa Sugimoto, the other two members of the research team at the Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (ITbM), succeeded in developing a DNA binding fluorescent dye with the pyrido cyanine backbone, which satisfied the three principal qualities required of such a dye—that it have high selectivity for DNA, ability to use visible light with limited phototoxicity, and be applicable to a wide range of organisms—in a way that no previous dye has been able to.